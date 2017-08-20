Publisher Ward finds a great view of the eclipse

Here's video from Tom on the big moment.

Tom has found a perfect day in Hendersonville, Kentucky. He and many other eclipse enthusiasts are anxiously waiting for the big event.

"Lots of excitement," says Tom.

Sunday

Valley Breeze Publisher Tom Ward, a self-described "geek" when it comes to science and weather, is hitting a bit of a "sun block" in his "bucket list" bid to get a great view of Monday's eclipse.

Tom and his wife, Carol, were two of many thousands of tourists to descend on St. Joseph, Missouri., one of the best places on earth for seeing the eclipse, but they and many others are now driving in search of clearer skies after seeing forecasts of clouds and thunderstorms Monday.

"In fact, we seem to be in one of the worst possible spots for cloudiness across the whole USA," said Tom in an email Sunday. "Ugh…"

After realizing that there was little hope in going west to Nebraska, with a similar forecast there, Tom and Carol headed for southwest Kentucky on Sunday. If traffic was OK, they expected to make it in about six or seven hours.

"Obviously, it wasn’t what we hoped for, but this is once in a lifetime, so we drive, and pray no rogue clouds pass in front of the sun on Monday," he said. The southwest Kentucky forecast is for generally sunny skies, with a few clouds.

"Here’s hoping for the best!"

Back in Rhode Island, Monday's forecast is calling for partly cloudy skies and no chance of rain.