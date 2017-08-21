Lincoln High baseball coach, teacher arrested on embezzlement charges

LINCOLN - A Lincoln High School baseball coach and teacher was arrested on charges of allegedly embezzling $8,440, Rhode Island State Police said.

Andrew Hallam, 32, of Ethan Street in Warwick, was arrested on an affidavit/arrest warrant for embezzlement, Colonel Ann Assumpico said.

According to a release, the financial crimes unit received a complaint from the Lincoln School Committee "regarding missing funds associated with fundraising performed by the high school baseball team" in June.

The investigation showed that the team had contracted with Adrenaline Fundraising, an outside agency, to help the team with fundraising, police said.

Police said the agreement between LHS and Adrenaline was for the players to sell discount cards at $20 each, and the proceeds would be split 50/50. According to the agreement, police said, Hallam would collect the money, give the funds to LHS and meet with an Adrenaline representative at the end of the fundraising period.

The agreement, police said, was that Hallam would determine how many cards were sold, and return the unsold cards back to the outside agency. Next, Adrenaline would send LHS an invoice requesting payment for 50 percent of the total amount raised, a press release read.

According to police, a review of invoices, bank records and deposit slips for 2014, 2015 and 2016 showed there were "discrepancies in the total amount of money raised, per Adrenaline Fundraising, and the amount deposited in the student activity bank account for a total of $8,440."

The investigation, police said, revealed that Hallam allegedly embezzled $8,440 from LHS.

Supt. Georgia Fortunato told The Breeze Hallam is "no longer an employee in our district," and said he was terminated on Aug. 7.

She said he began teaching English in Lincoln in 2007, and began coaching in 2009.

Fortunato said the matter is subject to appeal, and said the School Department "can't comment further on a personnel matter."

Hallam was expected to be presented at Third Division District Court in Warwick for an arraignment Monday morning.

The Valley Breeze will update this story as more details are made available.