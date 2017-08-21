Robert F. Dutremble – Harrisville

Robert F. Dutremble, 60, of Harrisville passed away on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, in the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. He was the husband of Sharon A. (Smyth) Dutremble.

Mr. Dutremble was employed as a machinist for Engineered Material Solutions in Attleboro, Mass., for the past 20 years.

Robert was born in Woonsocket, R.I., the son of Fernand and Simone (Lambert) Dutremble of North Smithfield, R.I.

Mr. Dutremble was a classic car enthusiast and was active in classic car shows. He was the proud owner of a 1957 Chevy.

Mr. and Mrs. Dutremble would have celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary in Oct. 2017.

In addition to his wife Sharon, he is survived by one son, Christopher R. Dutremble, of Woonsocket, and one daughter, Erin M. Dutremble, of Woonsocket; his brother, Richard Dutremble, of Millville, Mass., two sisters, Paulette Dutremble of North Smithfield and Linda Bayer of Burriville and his granddaughter, Danielle Huguenin, of Harrisville. He was predeceased by his sister, Jacqueline Cinq-Mars.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m., in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., (Rt. 122), Uxbridge, Mass.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at 9 a.m., from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John’s the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St., Slatersville, R.I.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

