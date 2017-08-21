Woonsocket parents petition schools to follow Cumberland's lead on lunch policy

WOONSOCKET – Inspired by an article in the Cumberland/Lincoln edition of The Valley Breeze documenting changes in the Cumberland School District's lunch policy, a group of concerned parents have filed a petition asking the Woonsocket School District to follow suit.

The policy affects students who have a past due balance on their lunch bill.

"If a student owes money on their account they are not given a hot lunch," said resident Estelle Bubble. "Instead they are given a cold, dry cheese sandwich. The student's hot lunch is taken from them in front of other students and they are told they owe money or their form was not approved."

"This policy embarrasses the students and sets them up to be bullied by other students because it is apparent they did not pay for their lunch," Bubble said.

In Cumberland, school officials voted to revise their payment policy last week, eliminating the practice of giving students with certain negative balances in their breakfast and lunch accounts an alternative meal like a cold cheese sandwich. Proponents said it was a way to make sure students were no longer "shamed" for their parents' past due bills.

City resident Brenda Galvin posted a petition on change.org calling for Woonsocket to do the same on Sunday, August 20.

The petition, found here , notes that the practice embarrasses students, can lead to bullying, and can leave kids hungry.

By Wednesday afternoon it had 1,396 signatures.

Supt. Patrick McGee could not immediately be reached for comment.