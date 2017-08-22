Council may take mayor to court over safety director post

PAWTUCKET – Members of the Pawtucket City Council are considering taking Mayor Donald Grebien to court over his appointment of a new public safety director.

Grebien, in a letter to the council Aug. 15, is asking members of the elected body to get behind the appointment of Col. James Vartanian, director of operations for the Rhode Island National Guard, while also conceding that he didn’t communicate with the council as well as he should have on adding the position.

Grebien last week announced the appointment of Vartanian to fill the role of public safety director. His announced pay is $101,000, plus benefits.

Grebien calls the issue of Vartanian’s appointment “the elephant in the room,” saying he’s aware that some members didn’t want him to hire a full-time public safety director. He asked that the council set aside its differences and support him on the “critical issue.”

Council President David Moran said Grebien is “absolutely correct” in stating that he could have communicated better with the council, especially in light of the importance of public safety that the mayor repeatedly emphasized in his letter.

The council’s leadership team will sit down with the board’s attorney, Joel Votolato, “and see where we go from here,” said Moran.

“We will certainly then discuss this with the entire council as to what the next and appropriate course of action will be taken.”

Moran said he “can unequivocally say that at this point there really is no ‘elephant in the room’ when it comes to the possible options” that the council has at its disposal.

The council can either accept what has transpired to date or decide it needs a judge to review the legal opinions and positions from both sides and let that person interpret what the roles of the legislative and executive branches are, he said. “Sometimes you need the courts’ guidance on these issues and this may just fit that bill.”

Alan Tavares, the council’s fiscal adviser, wrote in a letter to the editor this week (see page 17) that the council “should strongly consider a legal challenge to the filling of this position.” An independent judicial verdict on the authorities granted to the mayor and City Council under the city charter is necessary to resolve the issue, said Tavares, as well as to address future personnel hiring issues.

Tavares, who consults with the council on a variety of topics, also advised Votolato in coming to his legal opinion that the council has authority to deny the position by not funding it.

In his letter, Grebien said that Solicitor Frank Milos rendered an “honest, factual opinion” that he can appoint a public safety director with or without the council approving the funding.

He said he and his staff are “very concerned” that the conflicting opinion from Votolato and the law firm of Gannon, Bailey, Donovan and Votolato “may be tainted” based on the ongoing lawsuits from the firm against the city. He said the firm, with Votolato representing fired city firefighter Sean Gannon, son of Pawtucket Municipal Court Judge Jack Gannon, “clearly has a vendetta” against the mayor for the firing of Gannon. “A clear pattern of political interference” is showing, he said.

Votolato said Grebien’s “continuous attacks on my character and integrity are insulting and slanderous.” He said his opinion was “based on sound legal authority, including but not limited to the Pawtucket city charter itself, and is in no way ‘tainted.’”

“This is a separation of powers issue,” said Votolato. “As stated in my opinion to the City Council, the mayor has the authority to appoint a department head, but only the council has the authority to set salaries by way of the municipal pay plan. Any purported ‘vendetta’ exists solely in the mind of the mayor and his staff.”

Director of Administration Tony Pires, who has served as part-time public safety director for the past five years, said in a statement this week that he can say “definitively that Mayor Grebien is absolutely correct that the director of public safety needs to have a singular focus on the safety of our residents.”

Everything from changing criminal tactics to “fire science,” from increasing medical needs to the opioid crisis to homeland security, requires “a full-time strategic leader that wakes up every day and only thinks about how to best keep our residents safe,” said Pires.

Vartanian is “abundantly qualified and his experience will help our entire organization move forward,” added Pires. His “proven leadership will free up our talented chiefs to focus on the functional operations...”

Grebien is all about doing things better and more efficiently than they were done in the past, noted Pires. He is always looking to reduce positions where he can, eliminating more than 60 positions since taking office.

“However, here he has rightly identified the need to add a full-time director because it is truly needed,” he said. “In fact, thanks to thinking differently and the continuous improvement attitude that Mayor Grebien brings to this job, we were able to reorganize the police department and use the savings to fund this position at no additional cost to the taxpayers.”

Moran said the fact that Grebien “admits in his letter that he could have done a much better job communicating this to the council is the main culprit contributing to the fact that the issue has been, as he characterizes it, ‘the elephant in the room.’ The lack of communication on his part created ‘the elephant in the room’ in my opinion.”

The council understands the importance of public safety, but a majority disagrees with Grebien on how to improve and enhance it, said Moran. Everyone agrees that the city has “very capable” heads of fire, police and emergency management, he said.

The council did not vote to fund the position during the budget process, but the mayor is still going ahead and hiring a public safety director and will somehow fund it without the council’s approval, Moran said, even though the mayor presented it initially back in December through the normal process of having the request approved by the personnel department and then discussed with the council’s finance committee.

“This council then unanimously voted to not fund it at budget time,” he said. “What was the point of preparing the initial request for anticipated council approval when it appears you were going to hire this person no matter what the council decided? It personally makes no sense to me, but the council is prepared to deal with it moving forward.”

Pires said he doesn’t know who is advising Moran, but said he “can’t imagine that anyone would advise” the council president “to sue the very city and taxpayers he represents, when we’re only trying to improve public safety.”

“This would be an unnecessary and frivolous waste of taxpayer dollars, especially when the charter is so clear on this matter,” he said. “As we continue to move Pawtucket forward to meet the needs of today, we all need to focus on the issues relevant to that goal. We cannot afford to become complacent or fail to take a new approach just because something has been done the same old way for so long...”