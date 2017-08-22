Final outdoor film screening tonight at Slater Mill

PAWTUCKET – Slater Mill, 67 Roosevelt Ave., will screen “The Secret of the Grain” tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 23, as the last installment of its Reel America outdoor film series.

The French and Arabic-language film will be shown with English subtitles. The event is free and open to all. Attendees are invited to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. The Slater Mill gift shop will remain open for restrooms and refreshments, but the public is welcome to bring snacks and drinks. The campus is wheelchair accessible, and has ample parking.

The Reel America free film series was made possible by a grant from the Rhode Island Foundation, with the support of the City of Pawtucket. For more information, visit slatermill.org .