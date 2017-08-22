Gamm Theatre considering move to Warwick

PAWTUCKET – Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian’s office is confirming this week that representatives from the Gamm Theatre are looking at a possible move from downtown Pawtucket to a vacant building in that city.

No decision has been made yet, said a representative for Avedisian Monday, and a move is “up to the Gamm Theatre.”

Representatives for The Gamm, who did not respond to a request for comment, are looking at locations in multiple cities, according to Avedisian’s office, including the old Ocean State Theatre Company building in Warwick.

The Gamm Theatre in downtown Pawtucket has been putting on productions for more than 30 years.

The Breeze reported in February that a deal to include The Gamm in a planned development at The Times building on Exchange Street had fallen through, after owners of the newspaper denied having an active deal in place with developer Michael Leshinsky to buy the property.

Though Leshinsky produced a $700,000 purchase and sale agreement he said was still active, and expressed shock that the deal was off, he declined to pursue legal action against the owners of the building.

Leshinsky had been planning to build “an attractive and beautiful location” for The Gamm as part of a mixed-use development.

As part of the prior plan to move The Gamm from its current location at 172 Exchange St. to The Times building at 23 Exchange St., representatives for The Gamm secured a $211,500 State Cultural Facilities Grant from the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts to plan for and design a new space in The Times building, which remains mostly empty. That grant was designed to kick off a $5 million capital campaign to raise funds for a move.

Randy Rosenbaum, executive director of the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts, confirmed Monday that the $211,500 award to The Gamm was returned to Rhode Island and went back into the state’s pool for arts grants.

Oliver Dow, managing director at The Gamm, previously told The Breeze that the theater needs to move out of its current location for many reasons, including a lack of space for its growing needs.