Learn about animal shelters at the Pawtucket library

PAWTUCKET – Animal enthusiast Matthew Gabriel from Animal World Experience will visit the Pawtucket Public Library on Friday, Aug. 25, at 10:30 a.m.

From lizard lounges to millipede mansions, there will be a variety of different shelters animals build that children of all ages are invited to learn about. The program is free, and no registration is required.

For more information, call 401-725-3714, ext. 209, or email childrens@pawtucketlibrary.org .