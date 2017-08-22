Marot Humanitarian Awards coming Sept. 29

PAWTUCKET – This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen, and to commemorate the occasion, the facility will host its fifth annual Ernie Marot Humanitarian Awards and fundraising dinner on Friday, Sept. 29, at McCoy Stadium.

The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. and include the presentation of the awards, named in honor of the kitchen’s late founder, Ernie Marot. Those being honored are individuals and businesses that have supported the mission of the Pawtucket Soup Kitchen in the same humble and selfless way that Marot did.

This year’s honorees include: Mike Ryan, of National Grid; John Kilmartin, of International Packaging; Joe McKenna, of McKenna Roofing; and Steve Walach, of Friends Academy in North Dartmouth. Allison Bologna, co-host of NBC 10’s Sunrise Show, will emcee that evening. Deloris Grant is the keynote speaker.

Tickets for the event are $40 for individuals and $300 for a table of 8 and are available now.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 401-258-4616.