Owner: Heritage Tap will reopen

PAWTUCKET – The Heritage Tap Bar & Grill is not following Doherty’s East Avenue Irish Pub into restaurant oblivion, says its owner.

The popular eatery on Grand Avenue set off a wave of worry on Aug. 15 when its owner posted on Facebook that it would be “closing until further notice.” Many local residents were already upset at the loss of Doherty’s.

There was some relief when owner David Robinson posted two days later, Aug. 17, that the restaurant will be back.

“Hey, just want to say thank you for being the best customers ever,” he stated in the post. “We are aiming to reopen in the beginning of September. Will keep you posted.”

Asked for an explanation of the posts, Robinson told The Breeze by email that the only reason for temporarily closing is to take some time off.

“Getting a few projects done both here and in my personal life,” he said. “Looking to reopen after Labor Day.”

Labor Day is Sept. 4., the same day the inaugural Pawtucket Restaurant Week begins. Heritage Tap is on the list of participating restaurants.

In the case of Doherty’s, the restaurant recently went from Chapter 11 bankruptcy into Chapter 7 bankruptcy and is not expected to reopen. A meeting of creditors is scheduled for Sept. 7.