Park & Rec’s six-week adult tennis clinic starts Saturday at Slater Park

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Parks & Recreation Division is bringing back its six-week adult tennis clinic, which will start on Saturday at the Slater Park courts and continue throughout the fall.

The clinic is divided into a beginner/intermediate session that takes place from 9 to 10 a.m., and it will be followed by an advanced session at 11 a.m.

The clinic currently has limited spaces available and is open to ages 18 and older on a first-paid, first-served basis.

Details regarding the league and payment instructions are outlined on the registration that is available at the Slater Park office (which is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or by clicking the icon from the City of Pawtucket website at www.pawtucketri.com under the Parks & Recreation tab.