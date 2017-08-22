Red Sox, Twins take RBI titles

Defending Junior champions finish season unbeaten; Seniors crown inaugural champs

PAWTUCKET – After appearing in the Junior Division finals only once in the first two decades of the RBI Baseball League’s existence, the Red Sox have made up for lost time.

Last Wednesday night at Slater Park’s McConnon Field, the Red Sox concluded an undefeated season by cruising to a 12-0 victory over the Athletics in the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s 23rd annual title game that allowed them to repeat as division champions.

The game, which was cut short after 4½ innings by the mercy rule, saw Trey Thibeault pitch a splendid one-hitter and Seth Dunphy drive in four runs and steal three bases to earn the postseason’s Most Valuable Player honors.

Dunphy’s two-run double to deep right field in the bottom of the fifth inning sealed the MVP honors, but the hit was surprisingly just one of five in the game by the Red Sox, who also took advantage of eight walks, six errors, and two hit batsmen in producing their runs.

The Red Sox, who are managed by Joey Wilson, broke a scoreless tie in the home half of the second by scoring five runs on only one hit. That half of the inning also contained four errors, seven stolen bases, two wild pitches, and two balks.

In the third, the Red Sox put another five-spot on the board, with the first two runs scored in unusual fashion on a suicide squeeze bunt by Dunphy that came with runners in scoring position and no outs.

Cameron Wilson, who was the runner on third base, broke for the plate as soon as Athletics pitcher Aexis Catalan delivered a pitch to Dunphy, and Wilson crossed the plate with ease after Dunphy dropped a bunt to the right of the mound. Catalan threw out Dunphy, but Jacob Gaudreau, who had been on second and also raced to third on the pitch, never stopped running and stormed for the plate, and he safely slid across the dish when the catcher was unable to handle the throw from first.

After a walk and a hit batsman, Kyle Deluca drove in two runs with a double down the left field line, and he soon came home on a base hit to left-center by Marc Catone.

Thibeault, meanwhile, was snakebit a little by his defense, which committed five errors, but he struck out three batters, walked two, and gave up an infield hit to Mitch Noresca with two outs in the top of the third. Aidan Metivier tried to score from second on the hit, but he was cut down at the plate to end the inning.

After 20 seasons of being on the outside looking in, the Red Sox finally reached the championship game in 2015, only to suffer an extra-inning loss to the four-time champion Nationals. But in last year’s finals, they finally tasted championship glory by posting a 7-2 win over the Rays, and they topped that performance this summer with an 10-0 record that included their thrilling 3-2 win over the Marlins in the semifinals and last week’s title clincher.

The Athletics, meanwhile, wrap up their season with a 8-5 record that saw them post a 6-4 mark during the regular season and roll past the Nationals in the semifinals, 17-6. The A’s had been 4-0 in the finals, previously winning the title in 2001, 2005, 2006, and 2011.

The night before the title contest, the RBI Baseball League held its inaugural championship game for its second-year Senior Division, and the Twins captured that title by rolling to a 9-1 victory over the Mets.

Winning pitcher and postseason MVP Giovanni Canales stole the show by firing 6 2/3 innings of no-hit ball, striking out a dozen batters, walking one, and allowing an unearned run in the top of the first inning. With his pitch count at 93, Canales exited the game in favor of Tyler McNulty, who struck out the only batter he faced.

The Twins, who are managed by David Roy, scored the only runs they needed in the bottom of the first on a two-out single by McNulty that drove in Ethan Bernardo and a run-scoring double by Adam Tremblay, and they tacked on three runs in each of the second and fourth innings.

Leading the way offensively was leadoff batter Joey Molis, who went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple in the fourth, Bernardo, who was also 2-for-3 with a triple and scored twice, and Izaiah Rivera-Lopez, who singled and doubled in three plate appearances. Reuben Hancock also socked a run-scoring double in the fourth and scored twice, and Canales helped his cause with a two-run single in the second and two runs scored.

The Twins, who won the regular-season title with a 7-2 record, reached the finals by posting a 3-1 win over the White Sox in the semifinals. The Mets, who went 4-4-1 during the regular season, defeated the Padres in the semis, 4-1.