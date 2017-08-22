Tourism Council will present awards to business, community leaders

PAWTUCKET – Celebrating “Our Blackstone Valley Story” is the featured theme of the 32nd annual awards celebration for the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council. This year’s event will be held Thursday, Sept. 28, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center, 175 Main St., across from Slater Mill.

This year’s honorees, representing major visitor, cultural, educational, business and community interests impacting the region’s tourism industry, are as follows:

• Blackstone Valley Excellence in Business Award, John E. Taylor Jr. CEO of Twin River Casino.

Taylor serves as the chairman at Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. and Twin River Management Group Inc. He serves as a director of PickaProf. He has been executive director of GameLogic Inc. since 2006. He served as a director of MyEdu Corporation as well as special assistant to the governor of Rhode Island and acted as a member of the governor’s senior staff.

• William Blackstone Society inductees this year are Mike Tamburro, vice chairman of the Pawtucket Red Sox, and Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane, educator and author.

Tamburro served as president of the Pawtucket Red Sox from 1985 to 2015 after serving as the team’s general manager from 1977 to 1984. He was also an owner of the ball club and currently serves as its vice chairman. Under Tamburro’s leadership, the PawSox went from drawing 70,000 fans in 1977 to drawing more than 500,000 fans 16 times, states a release. In total, more than 17 million fans have attended PawSox games since 1977, and the team has won four championships.

Tamburro is the only International League member to earn the circuit’s Executive of the Year award a record five times. Tamburro was inducted into the International League Hall of Fame in 2012. He has also been named the Sporting News Minor League Executive of the Year, and the Boston Baseball Writer’s Executive of the Year, in addition to a host of other awards.

Hindle Koutsogiane, a retired school administrator from Cumberland, was born in Pawtucket and moved to Cumberland as a teen. She is a magna cum laude graduate of Assumption College, in the first class of women admitted to the institution. She has two master’s degrees from Rhode Island College and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Boston University. She served as Cumberland Middle School principal for more than 14 years and as an assistant principal at Cumberland High School for more than six years.

She is the co-author of “Cumberland By the Blackstone: 200 Years of Heritage” with David Balfour. She also wrote a history of the Arnold Mills Parade, “A Celebration of Our Independence,” in 1994. She has been a member of the Cumberland Historic District Commission since 2009 and had served as chairwoman of the Cumberland Anniversary Commission (1994-1997) and as a member of the Cumberland Commission for the Naming of Buildings, Bridges and other Edifices.

Hindle Koutsogiane has served as the parade chairwoman of the Arnold Mills Fourth of July Parade since 1992 and as president of the nonprofit Arnold Mills Parade Association since 2000. In 1998, she was selected as the parade’s grand marshal.

She has been a member of the board of directors of the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council since January 2016.

• Excellence in Business Innovation Awards will be presented to the breweries of the Blackstone River Valley.

BVTC will honor local craft beer brewers in Pawtucket and Woonsocket. Honorees are: The Guild (Narragansett Brewing Company, Devil’s Purse Brewing Company, Farmer Willie’s, Newburyport Brewing Company, Sons of Liberty, Peak Organic Brewing Company, and Great Atlantic Aleworks), Foolproof Brewing Company, Bucket Brewery, Crooked Current Brewery, and Ravenous Brewing Company.

• Footprints in History Recognition goes to the Museum of Work & Culture in Woonsocket.

Operated by the Rhode Island Historical Society, the museum was established in 1995 and is a permanent fixture at Market Square in Woonsocket’s Downtown Arts & Entertainment District. The museum tells the story of the many French-Canadian immigrants who left Quebec and settled in Rhode Island to work in the mills and factories of Woonsocket. Visitors begin their tour at a rural Quebec farmhouse and journey through the work-day world of Woonsocket’s residents from the early 20th century to the present.

Also at the Sept. 28 event, there will be a silent auction. Tickets to the event are $100 per person, or $850 for a table of 10. Food will be presented by Russell Morin Catering, along with complimentary beer and wine.

Twin River is the presenting sponsor for the event. It’s strongly recommended that attendees make event reservations in advance. Purchase tickets online at www.blackstonevalleytourismcouncil.org/celebration or call 401-724-2200.