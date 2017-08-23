CHS Freshman Orientation is Monday

CUMBERLAND – Cumberland High School is hosting a Freshman Orientation, a mandatory event for incoming 9th-graders and their parents, on Monday, Aug. 28, in the CHS auditorium.

Times are as follows:

• 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. (last names A-L)

• 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. Guided tours for all students in Class of 2021

• 7:30 - 8:30 p.m. (last names M-Z)

Any new students interested in touring the high school can attend Open Campus Hours before Freshman Orientation, from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. An Open Campus Night scheduled for tonight, Thursday, was canceled. Call 401-405-3764 ext. 221 with questions.