Freshman Roar, ice cream socials kick off Lincoln’s return to school

LINCOLN – It’s the beginning of another school year in Lincoln, where district schools will be open starting next Wednesday.

The first day of school for students in pre-K through 9th grade is Wednesday, Aug. 30, and students in 10th grade through grade 12 will return to school Thursday, Aug. 31.

Tonight, Thursday, Aug. 24, Lincoln High School incoming freshmen are welcome to attend the annual Freshman Roar on the school grounds at 135 Old River Road, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Kindergarten orientation for all schools will be held next Monday, Aug. 28, from 5 to 6 p.m., followed by ice cream socials at each elementary school from 6 to 7:30 p.m.