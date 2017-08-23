Lincoln High School graduates earn top scores in AP calculus exams

LINCOLN – Lincoln High School graduates clinched top scores in Advanced Placement calculus exams, scoring high marks on the college-level tests.

A total of 14 students took AP Calculus BC their senior year at LHS – a course equivalent to Calculus 2, a college-level class, teacher Paul Ruhle said.

The students attained a class average score of 4.929, with the highest score being 5. Thirteen of the 14 students received a 5 on the exam, Ruhle explained.

“To take Calculus 2 as a high school student is beyond imaginable to many people, but these students met the challenge head on and demonstrated an ability to excel in college level mathematics while still in high school,” Ruhle said.

The students also competed in the University of Rhode Island’s “Calc Bowl,” and attained second place among other private and public schools in the state, he added.

“They were the pioneers of the program, setting the bar high for future classes at LHS,” the math teacher said.

“These students will be well prepared to meet the rigor of college level mathematics, which is a skill many colleges and businesses value today,” he said.