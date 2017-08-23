O’Connor settles in as Lions’ AD

Former Cumberland basketball standout finds ‘perfect fit’ with Lincoln

LINCOLN – When word filtered through the community that former Cumberland High three-sport standout Greg O'Connor was going to become the new athletic director at Lincoln High, it didn't take long for O'Connor's cell phone to light up like a Christmas tree.

"I must have received 200 text messages within a couple of hours," O'Connor said with a smile. " 'A Cumberland guy going to Lincoln? What are you doing?' I was getting all kind of razzes from the kids I grew up with and some of the people in town."

O'Connor talked about his new gig, as well as his background and his goals for his new school, in his office at Lincoln High last Friday morning, just three days before the start of workouts for the school's (non-football) teams for the fall season, as well as one of the busiest days of the school year for an athletic director.

O'Connor, who graduated from Cumberland High in 2000, officially began his job on Aug. 1, after spending the past 4½ years as the assistant athletic director for development and marketing at Rhode Island College. O'Connor received a bachelor of science degree in sports management at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 2004 and also served as a media relations intern for the Boston Celtics during the 2003-2004 season. He was a sports director at the Hockomock Area YMCA in North Attleboro, Mass., for eight years.

But before he went to college, O'Connor made headlines during his athletic career at Cumberland, especially in basketball, where under the tutelage of his father and head coach, Tom, he became a 1,000-point scorer and an All-Division selection. And while his time as a Clipper was truly a special one in his life, so were the rivalries his teams had with Lincoln and the friendships he made along the way with the players on those teams.

"Cumberland-Lincoln was a huge rivalry when I was in school," said O'Connor. "We battled the likes of the Prachniaks, the Slineys, and those type of guys, and whatever it was, it was a huge rivalry. We all grew up in the Cumberland-Lincoln Boys' Club and we played Little League against each other and basketball in the rec league and all-star program. Lincoln was basically a part of us growing up. We always saw and competed against each other, and the kind of rivalry that we had was great."

It was so great that when O'Connor learned about Lincoln's vacancy, he felt a pull to apply for the job.

"When I saw the posting, I said to myself, 'This is the perfect fit,' " recalled O'Connor. "Obviously, I live in the area, and knowing the town and community and what was going on in it, and I wanted to be part of bringing Lincoln back to where I think it needs to be in terms of an athletic department."

O'Connor wore many hats in his role as RIC, not just focusing on sponsorships, partnerships, promotions, and alumni relations, but also running golf tournaments and summer basketball camps, being a ticket manager, and doing simple tasks such as raking fields and loading soda machines. But no job thrown his way was too big or small for him.

"In Division III, you're jumping in and helping everywhere," he said. "It gives you a good structure to learn everything and fill in the holes where they need to be filled in."

While his time at RIC was a very good experience for him, so was his time working with RIC athletic director Donald Tencher, who this year, was named an Under Armour Division III Athletic Director of the Year for the fifth time in his career, as well as the winner of the James J. Corbett Memorial Award, which is the highest honor in collegiate athletic administration.

"Learning from (Tencher) was a great experience," said O'Connor. "Our staff had very strict policies and procedures. Everything was to a tee. We needed to have everything run like a Division I program and that goes from the top down. That's how he ran the program at RIC, and that's what I want to bring here at Lincoln."

The day before he started his new role in Lincoln, O'Connor paid a visit to the Wellness Center at Cumberland High to receive some words of advice from the Clippers' athletic director, Matt Campanelli, who grew up in the same neighborhood as O'Connor.

"If I ever need anything, I know that Matt's just a phone call away," O'Connor said. "The day before (Aug. 1), I met with Matt at Cumberland, and we talked about the job and things such as what to expect and what to do in this situation. We sat down at 10 a.m. and the next thing we knew, Matt's looking at his phone and it was 2:30 p.m. It's great to know I can go to him, as well as our principal, Kevin McNamara, who was also an AD."

During his first three days on the job, O'Connor sat down individually with all his coaches because "I wanted to let them know who I am, what my philosophy is, what I expect from them, and what I want this athletic department to become," he added. And among the other things O'Connor checked off his to-do list was hire a few high school and middle school coaches, including the new head girls' volleyball coach, Kyle Medeiros; set up a new Twitter account (@LHSRI_Athletics) for his department; and speak at the HoopAdemics youth basketball camp at Lincoln High.

O'Connor also met with parents and players on the football team, which began its workouts on Aug. 10, and he plans to schedule meetings with the other teams once they settle into their workouts this week.

"It's been a revolving door ever since I got here," O'Connor said with a smile.

As for his goals as an athletic director, O'Connor has quite a few, but the number one thing he wants to stress is the "student" part of the student-athlete who dons the Lincoln uniform and represents the school on and off the field, court, rink, mat, or track.

"I obviously want to see our teams win," O'Connor said. "I want to see them go undefeated and win championships. But I care mostly about having our students succeed in the classroom. Everyone's not going to play in the NBA or professional sports, but I want to see everyone not only get a good education, but also become better citizens and role models to the younger kids in town."