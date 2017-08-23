Woonsocket mayor/clerk clash over City Hall hiring

WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt says that she is in charge of hiring for the City Clerk's office, a topic of debate at a City Council work session Tueday following an incident in which the mayor and City Clerk Christine Duarte disagreed over who should be tapped to fill a job.

Balldelli-Hunt's interpretation of charter language on the issue was backed by city Solicitor John DeSimone.

"I do not think, in my sincere opinion, that the city clerk is the appointing authority in that office," said DeSimone.

According to discussion Tuesday evening, the hiring process came into question after Baldelli-Hunt chose a new licensing aide for the office. Duarte had emailed the mayor with her preference for another candidate.

Councilor Jon Brien said that past practice was to allow the clerk to choose employees for the office. The management authority for the small City Hall records team is appointed by the City Council.

"If you look at the past, the people that have been hired in the clerk's office have been hired by the clerk," Brien said.

Baldelli-Hunt said that she felt her pick, a temporary worker who has been filling the role for the past three months, deserved the job.

"In my world, the nice thing to do was to take an individual who had already given of themselves the opportunity to move into a full time position," said the mayor.