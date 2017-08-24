Million Veteran Program seeks participants

PROVIDENCE – The VA Medical Center in Providence has been selected to serve as an enrollment site for the Million Veteran Program, a research program to better understand how genes affect veterans’ health and illness.

Organizers say the goal of the program is to transform health care for many generations to come.

A press release states the Million Veteran Program is a national, voluntary research program conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Research & Development. MVP aims to enroll at least one million participants nationally. Enrollment is currently open to veterans registered in VA healthcare, with plans for expansion in the future to welcome non-VA users, active duty, and other relevant populations.

Organizers say by participating in MVP, veterans will help contribute to the knowledge base that may result in developing personalized treatments for military-related illnesses, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as more common illnesses, like diabetes and heart disease.

The MVP staff will host an Ice Cream Social for those interested in learning more at Providence VA Medical Center, 830 Chalkstone Ave., on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the basement elevator lobby.

For more information, call 866-441-6075.