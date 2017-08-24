Police seek missing N. Providence woman

The North Providence Police Department is looking for help locating a 61-year-old woman who was last seen on the morning of Aug. 3 in the area of Greenwood Credit Union in Warwick after leaving her home in North Providence.

Judith O’Brien is said to be five feet, four inches tall and 125 pounds. She has short red wavy hair and green eyes. It is not known what she was last wearing.

She is believed to be operating a 2007 gray Toyota with Rhode Island license plate O-355 and may be in the company of John Seal.

O'Brien suffers from medical conditions that require attention, according to police.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, or has seen either of these individuals, they're asked to call Lt. Dennis Stone of the North Providence Police Detective Division at 401-231-4533 ext. 136.