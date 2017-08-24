Smithfield Police address child abduction concerns

SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Police Department has put out a media release addressing social media buzz regarding a possible abduction attempt in the Greenville area.

According to a statement posted on the Smithfield Police Department Facebook page, police were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle in the area of Fairview Drive just before 8:00 p.m. Monday evening.

"A young, teen-aged female at a residence reported to her mother that a vehicle had stopped in the roadway behind her, near where she was gardening in her yard. When she heard a person getting out of the vehicle, she instinctively ran into her residence, and the vehicle left the area," the statement reads.

The vehicle was described as being an older model, silver, with a black rear bumper. Police checked the area and could not locate the vehicle, and there was no description of the vehicle's occupants.

While considered suspicious, the police department said there are no specific facts at this time to suggest that this was an attempted child abduction.

"However, it is important to note that the involved child trusted her gut instinct; that was, to get away from a situation which made her uncomfortable, and that was the correct thing for her to do," the media release states.

Residents are reminded to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, and to report any suspicious activity to the police.