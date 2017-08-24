Army soldier from North Smithfield reportedly dies in training

FORT CARSON, Colo. — A 20-year-old North Smithfield man reportedly died following a training accident at his Army post in Colorado on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Matthew Turcotte completed United States Army Infantry basic training at Fort Benning, Ga. in November of 2015, and has since been stationed at Fort Carson, Colo. with the 4th Infantry Division.

A graduate of the North Smithfield High School Class of 2015, Turcotte received U.S. Military Recognition during senior awards.

Friends and family mourned the loss of the young soldier this week, sharing news reports on social media of a death following a training accident at the base about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A representative from Fort Carson said no details regarding the incident have been released.

The post, which is just outside Colorado Springs, is home to infantry, armored and helicopter units. It also has an airborne Special Forces group and multiple support units including medical, transportation, engineering, civil affairs and military police.