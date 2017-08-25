Carolyn Joan Schreiber – St. Augustine, Fla.

Carolyn Joan (Campolmi) Schreiber, 80, of St. Augustine, Fla.; formerly of New York, Rhode Island and Delaware, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 24, 2017. Carolyn was born in Bronx, N.Y., on January 4, 1937, the daughter of Renzo and Caroline (Lamparelli) Campolmi.

Carolyn was predeceased in death by her loving husband of 57 years, William (Dumpa) Schreiber.

She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, William and Barbara Schreiber of Carlisle, Pa., Craig and Lynn Stambaugh of St. Augustine, Fla., and Eric and Cheriann Schreiber of Cumberland, R.I.; seven grandchildren: Erin Summers, Kimberly Wysocki, Lauren Schreiber, Brian Kelly, Kristin Kozlowski, Courtney Schreiber and Chad Schreiber; four great-grandchildren: Quinten and Oliver Summers, Josie and Will Wysocki, and her constant four-legged companion, Pepper.

Carolyn dedicated her life to raising her children and maintaining a happy home. She was also an advocate for stray or injured birds and animals; often taking them in and nursing them back to health before releasing them back into the wild. Carolyn worked with handicapped children and retired from Real Estate in 2000. Carolyn enjoyed gardening, swimming, cooking and playing poker with her friends.

Carolyn’s memorial service will be held at Craig Funeral Home in St. Augustine on Tuesday, Aug. 29. It is Carolyn’s wish that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to either Community Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Augustine, www. communityhospice.com/foundation/memorial-giving or The Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.