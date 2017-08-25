State Police investigating fatal crash in Foster

FOSTER – State Police say one person died and another was injured in a two-car crash near 157 Danielson Pike (Route 6) in Foster, near the Connecticut state line, about 2:10 p.m. Friday.

The crash occurred when a vehicle heading westbound on Route 6 veered into the eastbound lanes and collided with a roll-off truck (no container was attached at the time), which was headed east.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. She was identified as Sylvia Johnson, 80, of 102 Plainwoods Road, Foster.

The truck driver suffered injuries, but is expected to survive. He also was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. His name was not released.

The crash resulted in the closure of all four travel lanes on Route 6/Danielson Pike in both directions near the crash site for about two hours. Traffic was diverted onto alternate routes until all travel lanes were reopened about 4:15 p.m.

The crash is being investigated by the Rhode Island State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, the Commercial Enforcement Unit and the Forensic Services Unit, along with troopers from the Rhode Island State Police Scituate Barracks and police officers from the Foster Police Department.