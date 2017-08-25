Pawtucket police investigate shots fired, stabbing at club

PAWTUCKET – Police are investigating violent incidents at a local club early Friday morning.

On Aug. 25, at around 3 a.m., Pawtucket police responded to the area of Pine Street at Bayley Street for a report of several shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found several spent casings in the roadway.

While investigating the shots fired call, officers saw several people fleeing from the rear entrance of Faroles Restaurant at 82 Bayley St. Dispatch then radioed that there was a reported stabbing inside of Faroles. Officers saw more than 100 people trying to exit the restaurant and found a male victim who had two lacerations to his abdomen. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. He was expected to survive the stabbing.

The two incidents, which happened long after the restaurant was supposed to have closed, appear to be connected and the investigation is ongoing, say police. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cormier at 401-727-9100 ext. 756.

The matter has been referred to the Pawtucket Board of License Commissioners.