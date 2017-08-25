Woonsocket officials surprise Shatraw with Autumnfest grand marshal honor

WOONSOCKET – City Fire Chief Paul Shatraw will serve as the grand marshal of this year's Autumnfest parade, an honor that was announced in a surprise ceremony at City Hall disguised as an "emergency meeting" in Mayor Lisa Baldeli-Hunt's office.

Shatraw has been a volunteer at the annual Columbus Day weekend celebration for more than 30 years and Autumnfest Steering Committee Chairperson Linda Plays pointed out his dedication.

"The reason you were chosen is because you've dedicated many years to Autumnfest," Plays said, noting that Shatraw helps each year with the large task of setting up temporary lighting and electricity at World War II Memorial Park, where the celebration is held.

The honor came as a surprise to the chief, who believed he was at City Hall for an emergency meeting. Top city administrators and emergency personnel gathered in the mayor's office around 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

"I announced my resignation as of November 1 and the room was silent," said Baldelli-Hunt, laughing. "I'm not going anywhere chief."

Shatraw said he didn't see the news coming.

"It's quite unexpected and quite an honor," he told the crowd that had gathered to watch as Plays placed the customary Autumnfest orange jacket on the chief. "It's something just huge in the city that everyone should gravitate toward. It's so fulfilling. I'm very much honored."

Plays told the story of an Autumnfest 28 years ago when Shatraw was in charge of the "Super Star Competition," an element of the weekend that was once run annually.

"He was very jittery and he kept asking if there was anything else that needed to get done," Plays said. "Later, he told me he was getting married at 3 o'clock that day."

"It's my wife you should really thank," Shatraw said. "Every October, I never forget my anniversary because I know it's Autumnfest weekend, and she knows that's where I'll be."

The chief will be honored in a reception at St Ann Arts and Cultural Center on Cumberland Street on Tuesday, Sept. 26.