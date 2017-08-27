Raymond J. Morgan – Woonsocket

Raymond J. Morgan 74, of Woonsocket, died August 24, 2017, in Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Center, Providence. He was the husband of the late Denise (Raymond) Morgan. Born in Evanston, Ill., he was the son of Theodore Girard of Woonsocket and the late Louise (Clifford) Girard.

He was a self-employed carpenter for his entire life. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a proud life member of the American Legion Post 85, VFW Post 11519, and Amvets Post 7.

Besides his father, Theodore, Raymond is survived by four sons, Raymond Jr. and Michael Morgan both of Woonsocket, Craig Lombardo of Cumberland, and Stephen Lombardo of Fla.; brother Larry of S.C.; three sisters, Roberta Willett of N.V., Bonnie Carlson and Laura Boisse both of Woonsocket; two granddaughters, Samantha and Amanda, and his beloved dog, Lucky. Raymond was preceded in death by his brother, Theodore Girard Jr.

Raymond was one of the nicest people you could have met and he will be missed.

A visitation for Raymond will be held Tuesday, September 5, 2017, from 5 to 8 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will be private.

