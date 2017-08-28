Carole A. Kindeforski – Cumberland

Carole A. (Baker) Kindeforski, 71, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at Trinity Health & Rehabilitation Center, Woonsocket. She was the beloved wife of Peter J. Kindeforski.

Born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late William and Cora (Brouillette) Baker, she had lived in Cumberland for the past 46 years.

Mrs. Kindeforski was a CNA at the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville, before retiring.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her sister, Donna Bourque of Narragansett; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late William Baker.

Her funeral and burial were private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carole’s memory to Animal Rescue Rhode Island, P.O. Box 458, Wakefield, RI 02880, would be appreciated.

For Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.