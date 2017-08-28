Claire M. Warner – Cumberland

Claire M. (McKenna) Warner, 81, of Cumberland passed away Saturday, August 26, 2017, at home.

Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Frank McKenna and Elizabeth Lukas. She was the step-daughter of the late Ted Lukas.

She leaves her son, Robert Warner, of Cumberland; her daughter, Mary Beth Arnold, of Narragansett; and her granddaughter, Healy Barry, of Narragansett.

A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, Aug. 31 with a visitation at 6 p.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Scleroderma Foundation, New England, 462 Boston Street, Suite 1-1, Topsfield, MA 01983.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the Heather and Latoya from Hope Hospice of R.I.

