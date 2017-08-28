Jury issues indictment for man accused of Lincoln robbery

LINCOLN - On Monday, the Providence County Grand Jury issued an indictment against 27-year-old Atunbi Bryan, who is accused of first-degree robbery in Lincoln.

A press release from the attorney general's office read that on or about June 19, 2017, "Bryan robbed an individual" in Lincoln, and the Lincoln Police Department conducted the investigation.

Amy Kempe, public information officer with the attorney general's office, confirmed that the alleged robbery took place in the parking lot at Twin River Casino, early in the morning, when Bryan allegedly robbed an adult male of his credit cards, iPhone, two gold necklaces and the man's wallet, which contained about $2,100.

Bryan is scheduled to be arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Sept. 20. Bryan has no known address, according to the release.