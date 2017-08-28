Ruth M. O’Brien – Cumberland

Ruth M. (Ducharme) O’Brien, 89, of Cumberland, passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017, at the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late John P. O’Brien.

Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Gertrude (Landy) Ducharme. She was a lifelong resident of Valley Falls.

Mrs. O’Brien was a teacher for the town of Cumberland for 31 years.

Ruth was a member and past president of the St. Patrick Seniors. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She leaves her two daughters, Joy Ann Vaudreuil of Central Falls and Lynn G. McCarthy of Cumberland; her two sons, John P. “Jack” O’Brien Jr. of Conn., and Christopher S. O’Brien of Las Vegas; her seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Grace Griffin, George Ducharme and Philip Ducharme.

A celebration of her life will be held Friday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m., from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. in the St. Patrick Church, Broad Street, Cumberland. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, Aug. 31, from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Antoine Residence, Attn: Special Care Unit.

The family would like to express their gratitude and love to the staff at St. Antoine.

For the online memorial, visit jjduffyfuneralhome.com .