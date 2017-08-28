Police seek suspect in fraudulent check scheme

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Police are hunting for a man they say deposited a fraudulent check on June 22 in North Providence.

On June 22, at 6:24 p.m., the man pictured here entered Citizens Bank at 1128 Mineral Spring Ave. Police say he later deposited a fraudulent check for about $11,000 to an accomplice's account. The accomplice later withdrew the funds prior to the check being returned at a Citizens Bank in Massachusetts.

The North Providence Criminal Investigative Division is seeking assistance in identifying the man seen in the photo as part of an active fraudulent check investigation. Contact Det. Luis Rivera by calling 401-231-4533, ext. 135, or emailing Lrivera@northprovidenceri.gov.