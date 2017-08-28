Suspect wanted in bludgeoning death caught in N. Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Local police have nabbed a suspect wanted in the bludgeoning death of a 72-year-old woman in West Bridgewater, Mass. Sunday evening. Danny Lopes Jr., 34, was found leaving a North Providence apartment early Monday morning and arrested by local police.

At 5:30 a.m., West Bridgewater police detectives along with Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office requested the assistance of the North Providence Police Patrol Division, states a news release. The agencies had gathered information that a suspect wanted in a homicide in their jurisdiction was in an apartment at 200 Woodlawn Ave. in North Providence. After 15 minutes of negotiation through a locked door, Lopes exited the apartment without incident and was placed into custody. Four other adults were discovered inside the unit. A joint effort of the law enforcement agencies involved, the NPPD, the West Bridgewater Police and the Massachusetts State Police, resulted in three arrests.

Lopes, of 93 Columbus Ave., West Bridgewater, Mass., was charged as a fugitive from justice. According to news reports, he is the suspect in the beating death of Julia Fernandes in West Bridgewater. Police suspect he beat her over the head with a fireplace log. Though no motive has been determined, Fernandes was in a relationship with Lopes's late father.

Alyssa Isaacson, age 27, of 200 Woodlawn Ave., was arrested Mondayon an active Third District Court warrant for simple assault and disorderly conduct stemming from an Aug. 1 incident in North Providence.

Alex Monteiro, age 20, of 200 Woodlawn Ave., was charged with harboring a criminal. The preliminary investigation revealed that Monteiro is related to Lopes.

The three arrestees will be arraigned Monday in Third District Court, Warwick. The remaining two adults were released without charges.

The only nexus between Lopes and the town of North Providence is that his relative lives in the community, according to police.