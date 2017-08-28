Blackstone man arrested after armed standoff with police

BLACKSTONE – A 71-year-old man showed police a handgun then barricade himself inside his home for several hours before a SWAT team was able to get in and arrest him.

Edward Curtis Chandler, 71, of Blackstone has been charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of a Class C substance as a result of the incident, which began just after 7 p.m. and ended when he was taken into custody around midnight.

According to reports, police were visiting a Gaskill Street residence on Sunday, Aug. 27 for a well-being check, but retreated after Chandler displayed a gun. Chandler then barricaded himself inside the home, and the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team, Woonsocket Police, and the Worcester County Sheriff's Office Crisis Negotiation Team responded to assist with the situation.

After several hours, they were able to gain entry and Chandler was taken into custody without incident. A search revealed multiple weapons and various types of ammunition.

Chandler was transported to a local hospital where he is currently being held for evaluation pending arraignment.

"This was a tense situation and I commend our officers for falling back on their training to ensure that the scene remained as safe as possible throughout this incident," said Blackstone Police Chief Ross Atstupenas.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Blackstone Police Department.