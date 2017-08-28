Marilyn Sibley Dubois – Woonsocket

Marilyn Sibley (Esten) Dubois, 81, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2017. She was the wife of the late Wilfred A. Dubois. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Elwin W. Sr. and Clara (Pickering) Esten.

Marilyn was a homemaker and dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed winters in Naples, Fla., and summers on Cape Cod and Scarborough, Maine. Marilyn was a lifelong active parishioner of St. James Episcopal Church.

Marilyn is survived by three daughters, Andrea Dubois Smith and her husband, James, of Woonsocket, Susan Dubois of Tarpon Springs, Fa., and Jennifer Bennett and her husband, William, of Cranston; one son, Thomas Dubois of Woonsocket; two granddaughters, Caroline and Elizabeth Bennett; a step-grandson, Jonathan Smith, and his wife, Amanda, of Philadelphia, Pa; and one brother, Joel Esten and his companion, Charolotte Bryne, of Orleans, Mass. She was the mother of the late Lisa Anne and the sister of the late Windsor Esten, Jr. and Nancy Wylie.

A funeral service for Marilyn will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, at 11 a.m. in St. James Episcopal Church, 24 Hamlet Ave., Woonsocket, RI 02895. Burial will follow in Slatersville Cemetery on Greene Street in North Smithfield. Calling hours are omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Episcopal Church.

