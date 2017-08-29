19th Pawtucket Arts Festival aims to reach wider audience with more diverse schedule of art and events

PAWTUCKET – For almost 20 years, the Pawtucket Arts Festival has been a celebration of local art and culture throughout the city. This year, still true to that mission, festival leaders are increasing diversity – of the artists, their work, and the types of events being offered throughout the month.

Organizers of the 19th annual Pawtucket Arts Festival have worked hard to secure “a really broad range of artists, people who represent the cultural profile of the city, who are working in lots of different modes and forms,” said Jennifer Dalton Vincent, the festival’s new director.

The Pawtucket Arts Festival organizes two main events – an opening night on Friday, Sept. 8, and the Slater Park Fall Festival that same weekend – but it sponsors many more during the month of September, hosted by different partner organizations at sites across the city.

While this year marks Dalton Vincent’s “first go-around with the festival,” it will be the second-to-last for Chairman John Baxter, a lifelong resident of Pawtucket who has served as chairman since 2011.

Baxter has been honored to be a part of the festival, but told The Valley Breeze that it’s time for him to move on, adding that the festival needs new ideas: “Jennifer brings a lot of that. … I like the direction she’s taking the festival.”

On Sept. 8, the opening night, called Curtain Up, will be a jazz club-themed fundraiser and party at the Revel Factory, 249 Roosevelt Ave., co-hosted by TEN31 Productions.

From 7 to 10 p.m., featuring a cash bar and live music and performances, Curtain Up will introduce a “sampling of visual, culinary, and performance art offerings that people are going to see during the month of the Pawtucket Arts Festival,” Baxter said.

On the eve of his 90th birthday, Pawtucket artist Morris Nathanson will be honored at Curtain Up with the 2017 PAF Excellence Award. Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance on the festival’s website www.pawtucketartsfestival.org .

In the past, opening night included the popular Taste of the Valley event, which won’t be returning this year. Instead, visitors wanting a culinary experience can check out Pawtucket Restaurant Week, organized by City Councilor Sandra Cano and running from Sept. 4 to 10, at participating restaurants in the city.

Following the opening gala will be the Slater Park Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Slater Memorial Park, 831 Armistice Boulevard, in Pawtucket.

The free, two-day event features visual art, street performances, music, food trucks, and more than 100 artisans and crafters.

While some traditions remain – the Rhode Island Philharmonic performs “Pops in the Park” on Saturday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., followed by a fireworks display – organizers have added more diversity in the programming, which has been “lacking in festivals past,” Baxter told The Breeze.

On Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. the Rhode Island Black Storytellers will be running a story-making and story-sharing station, and on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m., the Rhode Island Latino Arts will kick off their celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month.

The Fall Festival will also include a VSA Arts in the Park community art installation and a public art installation called “Compound Camera,” created by Pneuhaus, a group of Rhode Island artists, Matt Muller, Augie Lehrecke, and Levi Bedall.

Their 20-foot inflatable dome-shaped installation is a “twist on a camera-obscura,” an immersive piece that toys with optics and perspective. Visitors, presented “with hundreds of fragmented images projected onto a single plane,” can sit in and interact with the work, the group says.

Pneuhaus’s art is meant to “directly engage people who are attending the festival,” said Dalton Vincent, who has a background and education in public art. “It’s a very engaging installation (and will be) really fun for kids of all ages.”

In downtown Pawtucket, residents and festival-goers can witness another public art exhibit, “Ephemeral Ephemera” by Providence-based, cross-disciplinary artist Keri King.

The temporary street art, located along the waterfront and Armory neighborhoods, pays tribute to Pawtucket’s creative history; after researching at Pawtucket’s Betty Johnson Collection, Visitor Center, and Slater Mill, King will create ephemeral paper works, a whimsical (and life-sized) cast of characters with ties to the city.

By diversifying events this year, festival organizers are also hoping to reach more millennials, a fast-growing population in Pawtucket, Baxter said.

Also new this year is a food truck and craft beer festival hosted by the PawSox on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 10 p.m. at McCoy Stadium.

“The great part about the festival is how malleable it is; you can adjust it to your audience,” Baxter said. “For those who haven’t been, there’s so much to take in.”

Dalton Vincent hopes the decisions to bring “more artistic and creative diversity…will be positively received by the community,” she said, adding that she’s “really excited for many of the events being put on by the festival’s producing partners.”

One such event, the popular Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races and Taiwan Day Festival, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Festival Pier.

To allow more residents access to public art and events this festival season, organizers have increased shuttle access to different points across the city during the festival.

For more information and a full list of events, visit www.pawtucketartsfestival.org .