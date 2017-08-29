Blackstone River Theatre offering Zumba classes on Mondays

CUMBERLAND – Blackstone River Theatre, 549 Broad St., will offer Zumba classes on Mondays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on an ongoing basis with instructor April Hilliker.

Zumba is a high-energy, easy-to-follow, Latin-inspired dance fitness party. Instructor April Hilliker, a Woonsocket resident, teaches from a raised stage allowing everyone in class to more easily see and follow her moves.

Classes are $5 and pay as you go; participants receive a free class after taking 10. Visit www.riverfolk.org .