Eagles, owls, falcons and hawks descend on Audubon

BRISTOL – The Audubon Society of Rhode Island will host its Raptor Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Audubon Environmental Education Center, 1401 Hope St.

Wildlife rehabilitators and experts from across the Northeast will bring a wide variety of these extraordinary birds to the largest raptor celebration in New England. Enjoy live flight demonstrations, educational programs, and activities for bird enthusiasts of all ages.

Audubon presents an opportunity for visitors to get up-close with many species and learn about amazing birds of prey in this fun, family-friendly weekend event.

General admission is: adult: $13/member, $16/nonmember; child, 4-12: $9/member, $11/nonmember; free for ages 3 and under.

Two-day passes are available for: adult: $23/member, $28/nonmember; child: $15/member, $17/nonmember; free for ages 3 and under.

For more information, call 401-949-5454 or visit www.asri.org .