Hyssongs perform at Woodlawn Baptist Church Friday

PAWTUCKET – As part of the 2017 Southern New England Gospel Series, the Hyssongs will perform on Friday, Sept. 1 at Woodlawn Baptist Church, 337 Lonsdale Ave.

The award-winning Hyssongs includes Dell, Susan and Richard Hyssong. The group was awarded the Singing News Fan Award for 2014 Favorite New Trio at the National Quartet Convention in Tennessee. According to event organizers, they have consistently placed songs on the Southern Gospel Radio charts and were the cover story in the March 2015 Singing News Magazine. Recently they were listed among 10 artists by Absolutely Gospel.com as ones to watch in 2015 and voted Top 10 Trio by Singing News fans.

The concert evening begins with a warmup by the group Just Us Four, at 6:30 p.m. and the Hyssongs concert is at 7 p.m. There is no ticket charge.

For more information, call 401-724-6390 or visit www.thehyssongs.com or www.southerngospelconcertsrhodeisland.com .