Mr. and Mrs. DiDonato celebrate 70 years

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Louis and Elizabeth DiDonato celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 16.

Mr. and Mrs. DiDonato were married on Aug. 16, 1947, at St. Alban Church. The Rev. Walter Hotchkiss officiated the ceremony. Mrs. DiDonato is the former Elizabeth Sgambato.

The couple are the parents of Betty Montecalvo and her husband, Ron, of North Providence; Louis DiDonato Jr. and his wife, Lori, of Lincoln; and Robert DiDonato of North Providence. The have six grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. DiDonato retired from Worcester Textile. She loves spending time with her family, watching NASCAR, crocheting and enjoys Facebook games and social media connections.

Mr. DiDonato is retired from the Navy and Brown University. He enjoys spending time with his family, going shopping and visiting restaurants for family dinners and outings. His family continues his legacy of hard work and pride for his home and yard.