Mr. and Mrs. Langlois celebrate 60 years

WOONSOCKET – Leo and Gertrude Langlois celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows at St. Paul Church in Blackstone and with a brunch, given by their children, at River Falls Restaurant.

Mr. and Mrs. Langlois were married on May 11, 1957, at Holy Family Church in Woonsocket. Mrs. Langlois is the former Gertrude Robert.

The couple are the parents of Marc of Smithfield, Lisa Cote of Charlotte, N.C., and Joseph of Thompson, Conn.

They are the grandparents of Nicole of North Providence, Meaghan of North Providence and Joseph of Boston. They are the great-granparents of Kaleb and Ava of North Providence.

Mrs. Langlois began her work career at Landmark Medical Center after being a stay-at-home mom. She retired from Landmark in 2007. She enjoys long walks, reading, shopping and tending to her foster puppy, Iris.

Mr. Langlois retired from Mandeville Chevrolet after 30 years of being an office manager. He also worked as a Realtor for several years after his initial retirement. He is the current organist at St. Paul Church in Blackstone.