Museum of Work and Culture will celebrate Labor Day with Walkaround Julia

WOONSOCKET – On Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, the Museum of Work and Culture, 42 South Main St., along with Rhode Island PBS, will welcome Julia, a new friend from Sesame Street. A sweet and curious 4-year-old girl with autism, Julia made her onscreen debut in April.

The event will take place during MoWC’s free annual Labor Day Open House, which kicks off its 20th anniversary celebration.

The MoWC is offering families the opportunity to visit, interact, and have their photo taken with Walkaround Julia. Three meet-and-greet sessions will take place at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and noon. All participating families will also receive copies of “We’re Amazing, 1, 2, 3!,” a storybook featuring Julia.

Space is limited to 25 family groups per meet-and-greet session; each group can include up to two adults and four children. Registration is required and is first-come, first-served. Families can register at LaborDayMoWC.org .

While the MoWC does offer award-winning low-sensory programming for visitors on the spectrum, the Labor Day Open House will not be a low-sensory environment. However, tools and services – including color communication badges, hands-on activities, and trained staff from the Rhode Island Consortium for Autism Research and Treatment – will be available to visitors.

In addition to Julia’s visit, beginning at 1:30 p.m., the MoWC will be accepting free registrations for The Mill Memory Bank, a digital registry of profiles of former mill workers. Attendees will have the opportunity to register their loved ones’ stories and permanently recognize their contributions to Rhode Island’s proud manufacturing heritage.

The day’s programming will also include free hot dogs served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., as well as the debut of a special retrospective exhibit celebrating 20 years of the Museum of Work and Culture.

This visit by Walkaround Julia is made possible by Rhode Island PBS. The open house is made possible by the Rhode Island Labor History Society.