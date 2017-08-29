R.I. Philharmonic Music School holding auditions

EAST PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School announces the following auditions that are held at the Carter Center for Music Education & Performance, 667 Waterman Ave.

Youth Orchestras: by appointment on Sept. 6.

Youth Jazz Ensembles: dates available by appointment.

Youth Chamber Ensembles: by appointment on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

For an audition application or more information, visit musicschool.riphil.org, canderson@riphil.org, or call 401- 248-7038.

Students interested in auditioning but are not available on the dates listed above should submit an audition application. Auditions will be scheduled at the earliest convenience.