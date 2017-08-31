Glocester police take Conn. man into custody following deadly crash

GLOCESTER – Glocester police took a Connecticut man into custody Wednesday evening, Aug. 30, following a deadly car accident on Putnam Pike in the area of Cady’s Tavern.

According to a news release from the Glocester Police Department, police responded to the area around 10:04 p.m. for a reported two-car accident.

Police said two vehicles were involved, a 1988 Chevy Monte Carlo SS operated by Samuel Smith, 27, of Conn., and a 2017 Chevy Colorado full size pick-up truck operated by Marie Castonguay, 71, and her passenger Lawrence Castonguay, 73, both of Harrisville, R.I.

Marie and Lawrence Castonguay had to be extricated from their vehicle and both were transported to Rhode Island Hospital by assisting fire companies, with serious, life-threatening injuries. Police later learned Lawrence Castonguay was pronounced dead at the hospital. Smith was treated on scene and released with minor injuries.

The release states that a preliminary investigation showed Smith was leaving the parking lot of Cady’s Tavern in his vehicle, spinning his tires onto Putnam Pike, heading west when he lost control, crossing into the eastbound lane and striking Castonguay's vehicle which was traveling east in the same area.

Castonguay’s vehicle then left the roadway, striking a large tree and coming to rest. Smith was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters. He was held overnight pending his arraignment in the morning.

On Aug. 31, Smith was arraigned in Third District Court and charged with driving to endanger death resulting and driving to endanger resulting in serious bodily injury, both felonies. He entered a not guilty plea and was held on $10,000 with surety bail. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 17.