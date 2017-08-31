Police seek missing Pawtucket man

PAWTUCKET – Police are asking for the public's help in finding Pawtucket resident Bryson Pina, 22, who was last seen by friends and family on Monday, Aug. 28, around 3 p.m.

Pina, who stands five feet, eight inches and weighs about 170 pounds, was last seen wearing a black shirt, black Nike shorts, and black Nike sneakers with polka dots.

Family members say Pina has mental issues. No one knows where he was headed when he was last seen.

Anyone who sees Pina or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Pawtucket Police Department immediately at 401-726-3911.