Smithfield detectives arrest man on 13 counts of possession

SMITHFIELD – A narcotics investigation by members of the Smithfield Police Department Detective Division yielded an arrest Wednesday afternoon, according to a media release posted on the department's Facebook page.

On Wednesday, August 30, at approximately 2:30 p.m., members of the Smithfield Police Department Detective Division executed a search warrant at 32 Walter Carey Road in Smithfield and arrested Bryan Gartner, 46.

The release states that Smithfield Detectives were investigating Gartner for distributing narcotics, which resulted in the warrant for both Gartner and his residence.

Gartner was found to be in possession of eight bags of marijuana weighing 2 ½ ounces, 22 MDMA tablets, 46 Oxycodone pills, three Vicodin pills, 44 Diazepam pills, 28 Suboxone pills, 62 Lisdexamfetamine pills, 28 Concerta pills, 10 Clonazepam pills, seven Tramadol pills, 21 Focalin pills, two Dexmethylphenidate pills, 67 Amphetamine pills, four boxes of Class C Fireworks, two digital scales, and narcotic packaging materials.

Gartner is being charged with 13 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of class C fireworks. Gartner was held overnight and appeared in Kent County District Court on Thursday, Aug. 31.