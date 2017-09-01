Pawtucket woman arrested on drug charges

PAWTUCKET – A Beech Street woman faces various drug charges after police raided her home and found evidence that she was distributing drugs.

On Sept. 1, the Pawtucket Police Departments Narcotics Unit executed a court-ordered search warrant at 15 Beech St. Apt. 3F in Pawtucket. The search warrant was issued after an ongoing investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics. As a result of the investigation, resident Ciara Clarida, 30, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, manufacturing possessing delivering cocaine 1oz-1kg, and maintaining a common nuisance

Narcotics officers seized approximately seven grams of heroin, 29 grams of cocaine, 38 grams of marijuana, various packaging and distribution materials, cookware used to manufacture crack cocaine and approximately $1,100 in cash.