Woonsocket man crashes into Precision Harley in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET – Police have arrested a man they say crashed his vehicle into the Precision Harley Davidson building at the corner of George Bennett Highway and Armistice Boulevard.

On Thursday, Aug. 31, at around 6:15 p.m., Pawtucket officers were dispatched to the intersection to investigate a motor vehicle accident. On arrival, officers found that a vehicle had struck the Precision Harley building. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Christopher Antaya, 51, of 7 Ward St., Woonsocket.

After further investigation, it was learned that Antaya was previously involved in a hit and run accident with an occupied vehicle on George Bennett Highway and Central Avenue. He allegedly fled the scene of that accident and subsequently crashed into the Precision Harley building. There were no reported injuries to the victim in the original accident and only minor damage to the vehicle.

Antaya was placed under arrest on scene and charged with duty to stop in accidents resulting in damage to vehicle. He was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for medical treatment of minor injuries sustained in the accident.