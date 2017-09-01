Central Falls man charged in fatal Woonsocket crash

WOONSOCKET – Police have arrested and charged a Central Falls man in connection to a deadly car crash in Woonsocket on Aug. 30. Michael Beaucage, 59, faces numerous charges.

Just before 5 p.m. that day, the Woonsocket Police Department responded to a single-car accident in the area of 715 Mendon Road. When they arrived they found four victims in the vehicle. Three of the victims were transported to Landmark Medical Center where Marsha Crowley, 59, of Central Falls and a 13-year-old boy from Central Falls died from their injuries.

Beaucage, of Central Falls, had minor injuries. The fourth victim, a 10-year-old male from Central Falls, was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

As a result of the investigation, Beaucage was charged with two counts of driving to endanger, death resulting, driving under the influence, and driving on a suspended license. He was arraigned in Sixth District Court Wednesday. The case remains under investigation.