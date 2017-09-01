Two die in fatal Woonsocket DUI crash

WOONSOCKET – Two people died and two others were hospitalized following a motor vehicle accident on Mendon Road in which the driver has been charged with driving under the influence.

Marsha Crowley, 59, of Centrals Falls, and her grandson, 12-year-old Taylor Johnson of Central Falls, died on Wednesday, Aug. 30 in the single car accident. A third victim, a 10-year-old boy also of Central Falls, was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver, 59-year-old Michael Beaucage of Central Falls, also suffered minor injuries.

According to police, Beaucage crashed into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon around 4:54 p.m. He's been charged with two counts of driving to endanger, death resulting, driving under the Influence and driving on a suspended license.

Beaucage was arraigned in 6th District Court on Thursday and held on $30,000 surety bail.

The case remains under investigation by Woonsocket police.